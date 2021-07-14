Marietta "Bud" Pittman Hughes, 91, of Linville, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at her residence surrounded by three generations of her family.
Marietta was born on February 2, 1930 in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Claude Pittman and the late Eula Clark Pittman.
She, along with her husband, Jim, owned and operated the Pixie Motel in Linville for many years, she loved cooking and baking and, above all, being a homemaker, providing a loving and caring home for her family. She was a member of the Eastern Star and a lifelong Republican.
In addition to her parents, Bud was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, James Frank Hughes, Sr.; brother, Charles Pittman, and a grandson, David Lee Hughes.
Bud leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Kaye (Fred) Hughes of Linville, NC, Sharon "Shad" Peters of Linville, NC; son, James F. (Michelle) Hughes, Jr. of Linville, NC; sisters, Jeanne Jennings of Banner Elk, NC, Patsy (John) Woodcock of Black Mountain, NC; grandchildren, Sanford Hughes Greene, Hannah Greene, Lindsey (Robert) Kissell, Charlie (Summer) Peters, Lauren (Shane) Cox, James F. "Trey" Hughes, III; great grandchildren, Ayla Greene, Gavin Peters, Finch Coffman, Michael Peters, Levi Kissell and Bella Blake Kissell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services for Marietta Hughes will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the Grandfather Chapel of the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with the Rev. David Hopson officiating. Interment will follow in the Tanglewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial should be made to the Florence Boyd Home, PO Box 277 Linville, NC 28646.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hughes family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net.