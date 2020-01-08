Marie Stafford Cook, 74, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at her residence.
She was born, Oct. 16, 1945, in Mitchell County, NC, daughter of the late Orville Stafford and Pearl Burleson Stafford.
Marie is survived by her Husband of 57 years: Jack Cook; Daughters: Lisa Buchanan (Steve) and Tracy Peeler (Mark); Sister: Betty Burleson (Frank); and Grandchildren: Ashley Westmoreland (Matt), Austin Buchanan (Michelle), Macy Peeler and Zach Peeler.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Dustin Dellinger will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Yellow Mountain Baptist Church – 5125 North US 19E, Plumtree, NC.
Burial will be held at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yellow Mountain Baptist Church, PO Box 148, Plumtree, NC 28664.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com.
