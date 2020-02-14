Margaret Buchanan Masters, age 84, of Bakersville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation.
A native of Mitchell County, she was a daughter of the late Clifton and Mae Early Buchanan. She was also preceded in death by her Sisters: Lela Buchanan, Kathleen Pittman, Ida Shultz and Veda Buchanan; and Brothers: Cecil, Chester and Ernest Buchanan. She was a lifelong member of Bear Creek Baptist Church and a recipient of the Mitchell County Rotary Club's "You Make a Difference Award." Margaret owned and operated Margaret's Flower Shop in Spruce Pine for many years.
Surviving is her Husband of almost 48 years: Dean Masters; 17 nieces and seven nephews. Several other extended family members also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, in Bear Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Bruce Cannon, Rev. Vernon Buchanan and Rev. Chris Rathbone will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Private burial will be in the Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
