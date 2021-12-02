Maretta “Retta” Baker, 67, of Elk Park, N.C., walked through the gates of Heaven on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, N.C.
She was born in Avery County, NC to the late John Parlier, Jr. and Mary Alice Jones Parlier. Retta was a person of great faith and never wavered in her Christianity during her illness. She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church for over 40 years and was a person who loved her daughter, son-in-law, granddaughters and family as well as the birds of the air.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Creed Baker; son, Eric Baker; sister, Theresa Parlier; brother, Jeff Parlier, grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Heather Zoellner (Jay), of Banner Elk, NC; sister, Alesia “Lisa” Miller (Mike), of Hampton; nephews, John Miller (Lauren) and Seth Miller (Bethany); and granddaughters, Ava Zoellner and Carli Zoellner.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Maretta “Retta” Baker will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in the Tetrick Rhododendron Chapel, Roan Mountain with Mr. Richard Jones officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., prior to the service on Sunday.
The graveside service and committal will follow the service on Sunday in the Fall Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Avery County, NC with Mr. Jacob Willis officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those who wish to attend the graveside service will travel in procession following the funeral service.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of the Blue Ridge for all their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook or by fax 423-542-9499.
