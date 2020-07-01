Mabel Cloemarie McKinney

Mabel Cloemarie Brewer McKinney, age 98 of Newland, NC passed away on June 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born April 22, 1922, in Avery County to the late Sam Brewer and Laura Taylor Brewer. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her Husband: Cephus McKinney; Daughter: Bernice Vance; Son-in-law: Floyd “Ray” Bare; Grandson: Maynard “Squeak” McKinney; Great granddaughter: Brielle Bare; Sisters: Snow, Fairy Bell, Maxine, and Ellamae; Brothers: Marsh, Carl, Rathie, and Buster; and several nieces and nephews.
Mabel leaves behind to cherish her memory her Daughter: Willa Bare of Newland, NC; Son: Maynard (Linda) of Newland, NC; Grandchildren: Kathy (Tommy) Parker, Judy (Jeff) Bare, Teddy (Kathy) Bare, Karen (Eric) Clark, Scotty Bare, Michael (Mollie) McKinney, Mitchell (Melinda) McKinney, and Amanda McKinney; Great grandchildren: Shane (Samara) Bare, Nick (Echo) Parker, CJ Walker, Dereka (John) Dunn, Ashley (Brandon) Campbell, Alexandria Bare, Sara Bare, Benjamin McKinney, Melania McKinney, Holden McKinney, and Mindy McKinney; Great great grandchildren: Rylee Walker, Klyee Dunn, and Khole Parker.
Services for Mabel McKinney will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with Joe Ingham officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Newland Cemetery.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the McKinney family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Mabel and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
