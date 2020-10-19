Lynda McDonald Carpenter, 76, of the Crossnore Community, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the home of her daughter.
Lynda was born on September 1, 1944 in Portland, Ore. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Helen and George White and her father, William McDonald; husband, JL Carpenter; and a brother, Mike White.
Lynda was a graduate of Crossnore High School, retired from Baxter Laboratories after 30 years, and enjoyed being a private cook for the past 13 years in the summer for the Bradford family in Linville, NC. She was a longtime member of Pineola Baptist Church where she was active in WMU and a Sunday School Teacher. She was active in the Avery Baptist Association and enjoyed attending many conferences and training events. Lynda was previously a member of Stameytown Baptist Church and active with the Acteeens group where she influenced many young teenage girls in their relationship with Christ.
Lynda enjoyed sewing and made clothing for her children, grandchildren and other family members as well as dance costumes for her granddaughter. She made many bridal gowns and bridesmaid dresses. She also enjoyed crocheting and made countless afghans for family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Freddie Carpenter and wife, Nikki, of Forest City, Denise Hill and husband, Todd, of Roan Mountain, TN and Jack Padgett and wife, Susan, of Forest City; sister, Sandra Waycaster of Altamont; brothers, John White of Linville Falls and Gary White and wife, Mary, of Stamey Branch; sister-in-law, Mildred White of Altamont; and grandchildren, Johnathan Hill, Ariel Hill, Chelsea Carpenter and Averia Padgett.
Lynda’s body lay in state for visitors to come pay their respects from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 15th at Pineola Baptist Church. A graveside service followed at 2:30 p.m. in the Big Meadows Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Rufus Biddix officiating. Pallbearers were Terry Calloway, Curt Vance, Daniel Toon, Bob Daniels, Jr., Michael Wellmon, Eric Horne, Paul Harris and Bill McNeely. Honorary pallbearer was Heath Brookshire.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Avery County Baptist Association for Missions, PO Box 625, Newland, NC 28657. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.