Luella Phillips Storie, age 91, of Beech Mountain, NC passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Glenbridge Health & Rehab Center in Boone, NC.
She was born on May 20, 1928, in Beech Mountain, NC, a daughter of the late Conley Phillips and the late Susie Guy Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband: Dallas Storie; Daughter: Janelle Hunt; four brothers and one sister.
Luella enjoyed going to the Avery Co. Senior Center, Watching "Days of Our Lives" and watching "Hee Haw." She also enjoyed cooking, but most importantly she loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Luella leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son: Van (Trevetta) Storie of Ft. Mill, SC; Daughter: Sherry (Roy) Finley of Forest City, NC; Daughter: Regina (Lee Bumgardner) Clark of Lenoir, NC; Daughter: Amanda (Daniel) Vance of Crossnore, NC: seven Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren, two Great-Great Grandchildren and several special Nieces and Nephews.
Funeral Services for Luella Storie will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Fall Creek Baptist Church, with Pastor Chuck Morefield officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at noon up until the service hour at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Fall Creek Baptist Church.
Interment will follow in the Cook Cemetery on Beech Mountain.
The Family would like to offer a Special Thank You to the staff at Glenbridge Health & Rehab Center for the wonderful care they showed to Luella.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Storie family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Luella and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
