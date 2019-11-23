Lucy Blair Trivett, age 96, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1923, in Elk Valley, North Carolina, a daughter of the late James William Blair and the late Rosa Gwyn Blair.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband: Hall Trivett; Daughter: Gayle Hatmaker; Three Brothers: Bob Blair, Jake Blair, Gwin Blair; and Sister: Mary Rankhorn.
Lucy was a member of Elk Park Christian Church in Elk Park, NC and a member of South Haven Christian Church in Port Orange, Fla. She enjoyed cooking and baking fresh bread, reading, flowers especially yellow roses, gardening and watching football. She loved spending time with her Grandchildren and her Great Grandchildren.
She was born Ruth Ella but after reading the book "Lucy Lockett" she made her parents change her name to Lucy. She worked at Burlington Mills in Virginia making clothes for the war. After that, she moved to California and married her husband, Hall. They then moved to Bristol, Tenn., where Hall worked for the NCR. Then they moved to Oak Ridge, Tenn., where he worked for Union Carbide where he designed the box that the moon rocks were brought back in. After Hall retired, they moved back to Heaton and lived there ever since.
Lucy leaves behind to cherish her memory her Daughter: Duane (Luke III) Appling of Port Orange, Fla.; Grandson: Luke (AJ) Appling, IV of Heaton, NC; Granddaughter: Casey (Miguel) Rayo of Chamblee, Ga.; Granddaughter: Lisa (David) Dunbar of Ormond-by-the-sea, Fla.; Great-Grandson: Benjamin Appling; Great-Granddaughter: Ella Appling; Great-Grandson: Blair Appling; Great-Grandson: Miles Appling; Great-Granddaughter: Huntleigh Powers; Great-Granddaughter: Jessica Dunbar; Great-Granddaughter: Erin Dunbar; Great-Granddaughter: Lindsay Dunbar; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Lucy Blair Trivett will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with Pastor Jamie Shell officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at noon up until the service hour at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in the Elk Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Trivett family would like to offer a special thank you to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Dr., Spruce Pine, NC 28777.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Trivett family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Lucy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
