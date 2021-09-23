The world lost a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many on September 17. Lucinda (Cindy) Johnson Ott passed on September 17, 2021.
Cindy had a long fight of multiple illnesses but it never stopped her from giving out the best hugs. Cindy passed at her home surrounded by those she loved most. Cindy was born at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Banner Elk, N.C., on February 19, 1962 to Edward and Rosalie Gwyn.
Cindy had a long work history of working in Avery County in the medical field assisting all those in need of care with passion for those that suffered from mental illness. Her colleagues and anyone she encountered knew her as a kind soul, always willing to cheer someone up with hug. Cindy had a passion for crocheting, photography, taking in fur babies and loving them as a child, and just being around those she loved. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister and everyone knew the love Cindy shared for them. Cindy was an amazing woman with a servant's heart and she was devoted to instilling that in others including her own daughter.
In addition to her parents, Cindy leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Timothy Ott; daughter, Lareeca Johnson; brother, Keith Gwyn; and sister, Melissa Gwyn. A special friend that Cindy loved as a her own daughter, Cindy Mabie. A number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews that she loved so dearly. A number of close friends that were more like family.
The family will be holding a private intimate celebration of life at a later date.
The family would like to extend a sincere gratitude to Medi-Home Hospice of Newland, NC and for the amazing care they provided to Cindy. The family will forever be grateful for the love they showed to Cindy as well as to them. Each one is truly heaven sent.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Medihome Hospice.