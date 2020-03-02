Lucille Ray Hughes, age 86, of Newland, NC passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at The Waters at Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, Tenn.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1933, in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late William Franklin Ray and the late Ruby Clark Ray.
Lucille was a member of the Newland Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Claude L. Hughes, Jr.; Three Brothers: Myron Ray, Russell Ray, Kent Ray; Sister: Wilsa Nell Craven; Infant Sister: Katherine Ray.
Lucille leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son: C.L. "Butch" (Lorrie) Hughes, III of Johnson City, Tenn.; Daughter: Michelle (Clark) Lawrence of Matthews, NC; Son: William Ray (Ratih) Hughes of W. Va.; Sister: Ruby Ray of Memphis, Tenn.; Granddaughter: Christie Hughes of Newland, NC; Grandson: C.L."Luke" Hughes, IV of Knoxville, Tenn.; Granddaughter: Madison Lawrence of Matthews, NC; Granddaughter: Morgan Lawrence of Matthews, NC; Grandson, Bill Hughes of Calif.; Grandson: Tony Hughes of Cranberry, NC.
Interment service for Lucille Ray Hughes will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Newland Christian Church or to the Alzheimer's Association.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hughes family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Lucille and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
