Lowell Bryant Church, 68, of Elk Park, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
He was born on December 15, 1952 in Avery County to the late Hobert and Fairy Jones Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Nadine Glover, Vivian Schackow Church and Joyce Reece; and one brother, Ross Church.
Lowell was a member of Fall Creek Baptist, he enjoyed bluegrass music, skiing, bowling, woodworking, animals and working in the garden. He also was excellent at marksmanship.
He was a member of Cranberry Lodge since 1974, a graduate of Lees McRae and employed by Baxter Healthcare for 36 years.
He will be deeply missed by his family and the Old Beech Mountain community.
Those he left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 39 years, Anita Church of the home; two brothers, Dale (Jeanette) Church of Kennersville and Hobert Jr. (Elsie) Church of Elk Park; In-laws, Brown and Eileen Boone of Old Fort; sister-in-law, Sharon (Roger) Klingenschmidt of Red Springs; brother-in-law, Mark (Wendy) Boone of Bear Creek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Fall Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Arrowood officiating. Interment will follow at the Fall Creek Baptist Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Grandfather Chapel at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.
In lieu of flowers - Fall Creek Baptist Church (building fund) 248 Snow Hill Lane, Elk Park, North Carolina, 28622.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Church family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
The care of Lowell and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
(828) 733-2121