Louise Joyce Johnson, age 92, of Newland, NC, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Mitchell House in Spruce Pine, NC.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1927, in Avery County, NC, a daughter of the late Alonzo E. Sluder and the late Agnes Rash Sluder.
She was a loving and gracious lady who enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family. She attended First Baptist Church Newland and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers Club.
She was preceded in death by her Husband: James Johnson; Sister: Victoria Napier.
Louise leaves behind to cherish her memory her Son: David (Sharon) Johnson of Marshville, NC; Son: Glenn (Deliah) Johnson of Newland, NC; Brother: A.E. (Junior) (Edwina) Sluder of Newland, NC; four Grandchildren; eight Great grandchildren.
Private interment will be held in the Fork Mountain Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Mitchell House and Medi Home Hospice. A heartfelt thank you to Laura Singleton for her loving care and friendship toward Louise.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Fork Mountain Cemetery Fund c/o Doyle Calhoun, 539 Calhoun Hollow Rd., Newland, NC 28657.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Johnson family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Louise and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
