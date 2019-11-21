Lottie Heaton Ollis, age 95, of Spruce Pine, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Mitchell House in Spruce Pine.
Born on Aug. 1, 1924, in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Myra Burleson Heaton. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her Husband: Ted Ollis, who passed away in 1996. Also preceding her in death were her Brothers: Wilson Heaton and wife, Rose, and Sam Heaton and wife, Wilma; her Sister: Anna Lee Baird and husband, Glenn; and her Son-in-law: Robert Taylor.
Lottie was a member of the Pine Grove United Methodist Church. She loved her grandchildren and taking care of them. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, camping and riding motorcycles. She was a collector of salt & pepper shakers. She also enjoyed attending concerts and listening to country music artist George Jones, and indulging in one of her great pleasures, Reese’s Cups.
Left to cherish her memories are her Son: Ted Ollis of Bakersville; her Daughters: Denise Pittman and husband, George of Spruce Pine and Linda Taylor of Spruce Pine; her Grandchildren: Bob Taylor and wife, Victoria, Dan Taylor and wife, Meredith, Chase Pittman and wife, Ashely, and Teddianne Ollis Broadbent and husband, Jared, all of Spruce Pine; her Great grandchildren: Zach Taylor, Hannah Hoilman-Montgomery, Ted H. Broadbent, and Riley Broadbent, all of Spruce Pine; and her Great great grandchild: Landon Montgomery of Spruce Pine.
The funeral service for Lottie Ollis was held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Pine Grove United Methodist Church, with the Rev. John Howard officiating. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends was held from 1 p.m. to the service hour on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the church. Interment will be in the Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family and friends would like to extend a ‘Special Thank You’ to the Staff of Mitchell House for their wonderful care, love, and dignity for Lottie during her stay and also the many friends who came to visit, sent cards, and called.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Toe Valley Community Garden Soup Ministry, C/O Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 52 Pine Grove Church Road, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.
