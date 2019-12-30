Lori Haythorn, age 59, of Spruce Pine, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born on Dec. 27, 1959, in Cook County, Ill. She was the daughter of the late Richard Allen Clark and Peggy Sue and John G. McQuaide. She was also preceded in death by her Brother: Rick Clark.
Lori’s early years were spent in Illinois when at eight years of age, her family moved to South Florida. Lori and Larry knew each other for 10 years prior to their marriage in October 1990 and after 29 years together they were as happy together as the day they were married.
Lori had a rewarding 25-year paralegal career as a child advocate for the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, Fla., and the Council for Children’s Rights in Charlotte.
Lori had a love for riding on her and Larry’s motorcycle, her love for cooking inspired many dinner parties with friends and family and she was the lover of fine wines as well as the cheap ones.
Left to cherish her memories are her Husband: Larry Haythorn; Daughter: Nikki Peterson; Son: Brent Peterson and wife, Ashley; Sisters: Lesli Bryson and husband, Steve and Carol Bentley and husband, Jim; Sister in-law: Michelle Cooper Clark; Nephew: Joshua Miller; Niece: Amanda Branson and husband, Kevin; and Great-nephews: Kevin, Jr., Noah and Elijah.
A memorial service to celebrate Lori’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2020, at the Sloop Chapel located on the Crossnore School & Children’s Home Campus, 100 DAR Drive, Crossnore, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 https://www.hospiceblueridge.com, or the Crossnore School & Children’s Home, 100 DAR Drive, Crossnore, NC 28616 https://www.crossnore.org.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by clicking to www.webbfh.com.
