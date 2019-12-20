Loretta Buchanan, 84 of Honeysuckle Lane, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her residence. She is the daughter of the late Geter and Juanita Buchanan. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Frank, NC but faithfully attended Paint Fork Baptist Church in Mars Hill where she was loved dearly.
She is survived by a Son: David Bailey of Norcross, Ga.; Brothers: Charles Boyd Buchanan (Linda) of Elk Park, NC; Jimmy Clyde Buchanan (Gail) of Minneapolis, NC; and Rev. Wayne Buchanan (Betty) of Elk Park, NC; a host of Nieces and Nephews she loved and special Friends: Alice Garrett, Hazel Robinson, Maggie Atkins and Nell Masters.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Revs. Wayne Buchanan and Ronnie Robinson will officiate. Committal service will follow in the chapel. Private burial will be held in the Middle Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tim, Richard, Jeremy and Tracy Buchanan, Zachary Robinson, Steve Metcalf, Matthew Honeycutt and Aaron Jeffords. Honorary pallbearers are Jack Atkins and Eugene Metcalf. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Special thanks to caregivers Rev. Ronnie and Joyce Robinson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Madison County, 590 Medical Park Drive, Marshall, NC 28753 or Paint Fork Baptist Church, 463 Bradley Branch Rd., Mars Hill, NC 28754.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.