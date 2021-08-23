Lorena Owens McKee, 87, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at her residence.
Lorena was born on April 21, 1934 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Jack Owens and the late Mabel Buchanan Owens.
She was a loving mother and grandmother, who loved her family and, above all else, her Lord and Savior. She was a devoted and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland. When one walked into Lorena’s house, you immediately felt welcomed. She enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas William McKee; and sister, Glenda Banner.
Lorena leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Jackie McKee of Newland, NC; daughter, Janice (Richard) Phillips of Newland, NC; sister, Billie Trice of Newland, NC; grandson, Richie Phillips of Newland, NC; granddaughter, Christy (Nathan) Clark of Newland, NC; great-granddaughter, Taylor Phillips; and great-grandson, Braydon Johnson.
Services for Lorena McKee were held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 beginning at 8 p.m. from the Church of Jesus Christ — Newland with Pastor Dave Atkins officiating. The family received friends beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the church.
Interment was in the Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery on Friday, August 20, at 11 a.m. Family, friends and pallbearers met at the church at 10 a.m. on Friday morning to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Hospice of the Blue Ridge for the wonderful and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Church of Jesus Christ of Hospice of the Blue Ridge.
