Lorena Goodman, 83, of Newland, N.C., went home with the Lord on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
A native of Avery County, Lorena was a daughter of the late Cecil Goodman and Ruth Brewer Goodman.
She was also preceded in death by an uncle, Joe Goodman, who was like a father to her; her first grandchild, Jessica Puckett; sister, Annetta Goodman and brother, Kenneth Goodman.
Lorena had many special talents, such as playing the guitar, singing, sewing, painting and was one of the best cooks around. Lorena's pride and joy was her beautiful flower gardens.
Lorena leaves behind to cherish her memory five children, daughter, Debra Harden (Carlis Johnson) of Newland; son, David Greene (Barbara) of Linville Falls; daughter, Lora Lecka (Mark) of Newland,; son, Billy Greene (Sherri) of St. Mary's, W. Va.; and daughter, Regina Tipton (Joe Duda) of Cranberry. Six grandchildren, Bobbi, Hailey, Trathon, Logan, Lucas and Lacey; one brother, Teddy Guy (Pat) of Roan Mountain, TN and five great-grandchildren also survive.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.