Lois Harmon Church, 84, of Connelly Springs, passed away peacefully Saturday Aug. 10, 2019. Mrs. Church was born July 17, 1935, in Avery County, a daughter of the late Floyd and Blanche McGuire Harmon. She was of the Baptist faith and formally employed as a knitter with Alba-Waldensian and Burke Yarns.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her Husband: Chester Church; a Son: Tony Preston Church; and a Brother: Steve Harmon. Surviving are her son: Terry Church and wife, Wanda, and their children, Tangena and Preston; her Daughter: Nancy Burns and husband, Mike, and their children, Myles, Amanda, and Kimberly; her Daughter: Jennifer Hubbard and husband, Tim, and their children, Heather and Sarah; her Daughter: Tammy Eckard and husband, Rick, and their children, Robert, Kira and Alexis; and her Son: Daniel Church and his children, Ashton and Cameron. Also surviving are her Siblings: Wayne Harmon, Samuel Harmon, Larry Joe Harmon, David Harmon, Sally Harmon, Freddie Harmon, and Freida Duncan; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A service of celebration was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Beech Mountain Missionary Baptist Church, Elk Park, with the Rev. Richard Jones and the Rev. David Duncan officiating. Interment followed in the Beech Mountain Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.
Memorials may be made to Beech Mountain Missionary Baptist Church, 1326 Dark Ridge Rd., Elk Park, NC 28622. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Church family.
