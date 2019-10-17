Lisa Webb Harrison, age 62, of the Roaring Creek Community, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Brian Center Health & Rehab in Spruce Pine.
Born on January 8, 1957, in Davidson County, NC, she was the daughter of the late J.C. Waycaster and Eunice Hughes. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by a Sister: Gwenna Louise Gardner.
Lisa was known as a loving and caring person. She loved all of her family and particularly her grandchildren. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed cooking and loved to dance. Lisa was a member of the Roaring Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memories are her Mother: Eunice Hughes of Roaring Creek; her Daughter: Angela Wright and husband, Sam of Elizabethton, Tenn.; her Sons: Robert Charles Johnson of Roaring Creek and Monuel Nicodemus Johnson of Spruce Pine; her Sister: Denise Webb of Roaring Creek; her Aunts: Dorothy McKinney and Vonda Buchanan; her Uncles: Charles and James Webb; eight Grandchildren, nine Great grandchildren, one Great niece, and two Great-great nieces.
A funeral service for Lisa Webb Gardner was held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in the Chapel of Webb Funeral Home with the Rev’s. Mark Stout and Jody Almond officiating. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends was held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Interment was held in the Lower Cemetery on Jerry’s Creek Road in the Roaring Creek Community.
Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by clicking to www.webbfh.com.
Webb Funeral Home of Spruce Pine is honored to be assisting the Harrison family.
