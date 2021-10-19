Linda Thomas Whittington, 80 of Elk Park, N.C., departed this life unexpectedly at her home on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Born January 16, 1941 in Banner Elk, NC to the late Floyd "Shorty" Thomas and Irene Turbyfill Thomas. Linda grew up in Cranberry and attended the Cranberry high school where she and her sister were cheerleaders.
Linda was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a sister, Kathi Gray; a twin sister, Sandra Ollis; and one brother, Robert Thomas.
Linda was a member of Elk Park Christian Church. She enjoyed being at home and spending time with her family.
Survivors include husband, Charles "Chuck" Whittington and son; Tim of the home; one daughter, Beth (Mike) Wagstaff, Winston Salem, NC; sons, Mark (Meesie) Harris, Greg (Diann) Harris of Elk Park; Eddie (Melissa) Harris, Johnson City, TN; step son, Don (Mary) Whittington, of Oklahoma; six grandchildren and one great grandson. Many friends and relatives also survive.
Services for Linda Thomas Whittington will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Elk Park Christian Church, with Rev. DeWayne Sabisch officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Interment will follow in the Cranberry Cemetery.
The family extend their gratitude to Dr. David Kimmel, Avery County EMS, Elk Park First responders for their help and kindness during this difficult time. Also Barry, the Charter communication service man, for assisting with CPR.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elk Park Christian Church PO Box 158 Elk Park, NC 28622.