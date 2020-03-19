Linda Gail Vance, age 73, of Elk Park, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born on May 19, 1946, in Avery County to the late Ross and Viola Vance. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death two sisters’ Christina Vance and Lilian “Did” Clark.
Linda was a lifelong member of Lewis Chapel Baptist Church in Minneapolis, North Carolina. She loved her family and church life. Linda enjoyed crocheting afghans for people she cared for, loved, and appreciated.
Those left to cherish her memory are two Sons: Barry Jones of Minneapolis and Jamie Jones and wife Mandy of Cranberry; one Daughter: Karla Smith Holdren and husband Jon of Spruce Pine; five Grandchildren: Ashley Ollis, Kristen Whitson and husband DJ, Katelyn Jones, Chloe Holdren, and Evan Jones; five Siblings: Tom Vance and wife Shirley, Harold Vance and wife Kathy, Roger Vance and wife, Joan, Bettie Jean Vance, and Norma “Boots” Burleson; and three great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.
The service will follow at the Minneapolis Cemetery at 12:30 p.m., with Rev. Gene Carver officiating.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Vance family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Linda and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
