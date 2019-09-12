Lillian Hughes Coffey, age 84, of Morganton, NC., passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at College Pines Nursing Home.
She was born July 9, 1935, in Avery County, NC to the late Herman Hughes and Mabel Burleson Hughes. She was a homemaker and with her husband of 64 years operated the Texaco at Invershiel & The Sandwich Shop at Invershiel. She and her husband Doug also taught ballroom dancing for many years. She enjoyed gardening and cooking Sunday dinners for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband: Douglas Coffey, Son: Lyndon Coffey; Grandson: Jonathan Cropper and Brothers: H.D and Harold Hughes.
Left to cherish her memory are Sons: Morris (Donna) Coffey, Michael (Christy) Coffey; Daughter: Sharon (Rick) Moody; Brother: Darrell (Carol) Hughes; five Grandchildren, seven Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with Dr. Ken Harper officiating.
Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. up until the service hour of 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.
The Family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at College Pines Rehab Facility for the wonderful care they gave Lillian.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Coffey family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Lillian and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
