Lila Gail Hughes Vance, age 67, of the Pyatte Community, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Edisto Beach. A native of Avery County, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Willie Mae Stanley Hughes. She was also preceded in death by a Son: Thad "Bodie" Vance, who passed away in 2011; two Sisters and Three brothers. Lila enjoyed working in her flowers, singing, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
Surviving is her loving Husband of 46 years: Herbert "Butch" Vance, Jr.; two Sons: Kris Vance and wife, Jane and Garren Vance and wife, Jena; Granddaughters: Kadance, Carly, Kendall, Maddox and Lennox; Sister: Louella Singleton; and Brother, Stanley Hughes and wife, Amy. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Big Meadows Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Keith Russell, Pastor Josh Calvert and Pastor Wesley Duncan will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the services at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Seby B. Jones Cancer Center at 338 Deerfield Road, Boone NC 28607. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
