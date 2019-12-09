Lena Webb, age 49, of the Roaring Creek Community passed away on Friday, Nov. 29. A native of Avery County, she is preceded in death by her Parents: Nage and Esther Marcus Webb. Lena loved reading and listening to music.
Surviving are her children: Tonya Hughes, Amber Hughes, Cheryl Webb, Brittany Webb and Isaiah Webb; Grandchildren: Hayden and Alana; Sisters: Gloria Webb and Tabitha Wright; and a Brother: Chris Webb. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Beech Bottom Mennonite Brethren Church. Pastor Wayne Dugger officiated. Singers included Jessica Dugger and Orville Webb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.