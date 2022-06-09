Leda Mae Gwyn, 76, of Crossnore, North Carolina passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by family and loved ones.
Leda was born on October 22, 1945 in Beckley, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Joseph Harris and the late Bertha Brooks Harris. Leda was preceded in death by parents.
Leda retired after 40 years of nursing working at Sloop Memorial Hospital and Cannon Memorial Hospital. She spent a lifetime of caring for others, a wonderful example of having a caregiver's heart.
She will be greatly missed by her family and the community.
Leda leaves behind to cherish her memory, three daughters, Renee (Roy) Ingram of Crossnore, NC, Jane (Billy) Toon of Morganton, NC, Peggy Wellmon of Morganton; two sisters, Ada Gragg of Crossnore, Dottie Harper of IN; brother, Thomas Harris of Leland, NC; grandchildren Christopher (Danielle) Ingram of Johnson City, TN, Samuel ( Chelsea) Ingram of Robinsville, NC, Allen Ingram of Newland, NC, Elizabeth (Ryan) Thompson of Newland, NC, Daniel Toon (and girlfriend AnneMarie DeClue) of Stanley, NC, Michael Wellmon of Morganton, NC, Rebekah (Sean) Antone of Hickory, NC; six great-grandchildren
The family will receive friends beginning at 5PM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Services for Leda Gwyn will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 beginning at 6PM from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant with Chaplain Heather Dombkowski officiating.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Ann Ingram, Penny Hughes, Ashley Robinson, Medi-Home Hospice, Haley Ballad, Kaitlyn Andrew, Arial Thomas and Johnny Baer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Medi-Home Hospice, PO Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657
