Laurence (Larry) Henry Conger, a true gentleman to anyone who met him, died Thursday, July 1st at the age of 94.
Larry was born in California and served in the US Air Force in his younger years before migrating east to pursue a career in Jazz. Larry attended Ithaca College in New York. Larry met his wife of almost 30 years, Mary Wooten Conger, while playing Jazz at a nightclub in New York. Mary predeceased Larry in 1996.
Larry was a renowned Jazz musician and released seven albums with his band, Larry Conger and the Two Rivers Jazz Band. His ability to fill a room with the sound of his cornet was legendary in Jazz circles. Larry often served as a special guest for many well known Jazz musicians including Turk Murphy and Art Hodes and also played the cornet for many other artists on their albums. Later in life, Larry would often play as a guest with the Dick Goodwin Band and as special guest at many Columbia Jazz Society events.
On occasion, when encouraged by friends or family….and perhaps a martini or two, Larry would sing classic songs while playing piano, including one of his favorites……Melancholy Blues.
His love for music was only matched by his love for family, friends, reading, and golf. Larry was an avid golfer and made many friends at Camden Country Club and Linville Country Club.
Over the last 20 years, Larry was blessed to find love again when he met Janie Erickson. Larry loved spending time with Janie reading, dining, listening to music, and sometimes just enjoying quiet time.
Larry is survived by his brother, Alan Conger of Van Nuys, CA; step-sons, Maynard B. Long (Susan), Nicholas Dupont (Cindy), and Douglas Dupont (Sarah); step-daughter, Anne Dupont Shirley; 11 grandchildren, and many great - grandchildren. Larry was predeceased by his wife, Mary, and his step-son, Walter M. W. Long, Sr.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Quaker Cemetery on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Pickett Wall will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Carolina Jazz Society, PO Box 50806, Columbia, SC 29250 or the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County, PO Box 217, Camden, SC 29021.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
