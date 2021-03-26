Larry Joe Ollis went to his heavenly home after courageously battling pancreatic cancer on Sunday, March 21, 2021 with his work on earth complete.
He was born May 16, 1963, at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Banner Elk, N.C. He was the fourth child, and only son, to Verne and Willie Ollis.
Larry accepted Christ as a young boy, at home kneeling between his parents, as they prayed with him. During his lifetime, he read the Bible through 8 times. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for most of his life. For a few years, he attended Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN after he married his devoted wife, Terri Hicks Neff, of twenty-one wonderful years. Together, along with their son, the Rev. Jason Neff and daughter-in-law, Jaime, they traveled on mission trips to Nicaragua and Belize, where they assisted in building churches, opening a medical clinic, and delivering school supplies and shoes. Larry and Terri also did mission work in Phelps, KY and War, WV.
Larry and Terri enjoyed working together to build their home. As owner of Ollis Custom Cabinets and Millwork, he was a master craftsman. He built his home with an array of exotic and beautiful woods, and carvings, paying attention to the smallest of details. They both treasured spending time with Jason, Jaime, and grandkids, Ian and Ella, who lovingly called him Bobo. He was Jason's youth basketball coach, and he enjoyed watching Ian and Ella play basketball.
He was very giving and selfless and would often show people random acts of kindness. He had a way of understanding that resonated with people in the community who were going through difficult times. He was a friend to all, and was loved by many. Larry was a devoted husband, dad, Bobo, son, brother, uncle, and cousin.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Terri; son, Jason and daughter-in-law, Jaime; grandchildren, Ian and Ella; mother, Willie Ollis; sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis Burroughs (Shilow), Patsy Grindstaff (Bill), Sharon Pittman (Rick), Verna McKinney (Michael), Richard Hicks (Inna), Mark Hicks and Robert Hicks (Teresa); many nieces, nephews; a host of relatives; special friends, Bob Burleson, the Rev. Tommy Carver, John Hicks, the Rev. Jim Shoupe, Champ Young, Frank Waldo and men that he ate breakfast with most mornings.
He also leaves behind his constant dachshund companions, Maddie and Maese Moose.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Verne Ollis; his maternal grandparents, Jeff and Vernal Taylor; mother-in-law, Marie Hicks and sister-in-law, Debbie Napier.
The family received friends at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church located at 471 N US Hwy 19E Newland, NC from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Funeral services followed with the Rev. Cameron Dula and the Rev. Jason Neff officiating.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at The Taylor Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Taylor officiating. Pallbearers were Bob Burleson, John Hicks, Bill Irick, Charles and Chris King, Curt, David, Jeff, and the Rev. Robert Taylor.
A special thanks to Medi-Home Hospice of Newland, NC.
Memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for a Bible ministry set up in memory of Larry and they may be mailed to 741 US Hwy 19E, Newland, NC 28657. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.