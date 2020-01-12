Kenny Vance, age 65, of Cranberry, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by loving family and friends. A native of Banner Elk, he was a son of the late Leon Vance and Ethel Vance Painter. He was also preceded in death by a Daughter: Travis Nicole Vance, who passed away in 2006; a Brother: Allen Vance and a Niece: Robin Greene. Kenny was a house painter for over 35 years.
Surviving is his former wife and best friend: Penny Partington Vance; Mother-in-law: Mary Ellen Partington of Cranberry; Brother: Robert Vance (Sheila) of Newland; Nieces and Nephews: Sherry Lee (Chad) of Newland, Shane Vance (Chasity) of Blacksburg, SC and K.C. Rodriguez (Dom) of Rochester, NY; special Friends: Jacqueline Trivette of Roan Mountain, Tenn., David Field of Newland, David Stout of Morganton, Bobby Clouser of Elk Park, Cindy and Mike Turbyfill and Cranberry and Tammy and Billy Brooks of Elizabethton, Tenn.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, in the Heaton Cemetery. Rev. Barry Sheppard and Willie Turbyfill will officiate.
The family would like to say a very special thank you to Kim and Jamie and all the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the wonderful care given to Kenny. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Yancey Funeral Services or to Penny to help with expenses.
