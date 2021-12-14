Kenneth Stuart "Bones" Osborne, 60, of Linville, N.C., passed away December 5, 2021, at his residence.
He was born December 29, 1960 in Caldwell County, the son of the Reverend Carl Osborne and Alma Gragg Osborne.
He is survived by two daughters, Amber Hughes and husband Bobby of Spruce Pine and Breauna Edwards and husband Andrew of Newland; one son, Zach Osborne of Avery County; and four grandchildren, Alyssa Hughes, Clint Steiner, Jr., Jayden Edwards and A.J. Edwards, one brother, Mark Osborne of Avery County and one niece Stacey Osborne of Atlanta, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Osborne and one brother, Roger Osborne
Ken had a passion for music of all kinds, but his main love was Bluegrass. He loved playing the banjo as well as his guitar. He loved his family more than anything.