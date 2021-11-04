Kenneth James Brewer, Jr. 80, of Costner Rd., Shelby, N.C., passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Carolina Caring Sherrills Ford Hospice House, Sherrills Ford.
Born in Kentucky on April 28, 1941, he was the son of the late Kenneth James Brewer, Sr. and Etta Clarice Moody Brewer. He was retired from ABF and attended Hope Community Church. Mr. Brewer was a member of the Cherryville Masonic Lodge #505.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Ed Brewer, Richard Brewer, Robert Brewer, Roy Brewer and Jim Brewer and five sisters, Lula Mae Brewer, Iva Lee Raines, Juanita Cuthbertson, Barbara Styles and Pat Waycaster.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Oaks Brewer; son, Kenny Brewer and wife, Linda of Graham; daughter, Patricia Pruett of Shelby; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Skip Allen officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital, 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton NC 28658.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.