Kenneth Gordon Davenport was born on July 18, 1939, in Hot Springs, NC, the son of the late Charles C. Davenport and Viola M. Pittman Davenport.
He was Valedictorian of his graduating class at Crossnore High School in Avery County and was also graduated from NC State in Raleigh where he studied nuclear engineering. His first job was at Martin Marietta Corporation in Baltimore, Md., where he worked in the space program and he later worked many years as a nuclear engineer at Westinghouse in Pittsburgh, Pa. He took early retirement and returned to North Carolina where he cared his mother and a sister, Barbara, who was paraplegic.
Ken once enjoyed playing golf, but quit in frustration. He still loved watching golf on TV, along with other sports, which lately included soccer. Many hours of his leisure time were spent both buying and listening to CDs which included all genres of music, especially classical and jazz. He served on the board of Ram's Rack in Newland for a short period and always enjoyed helping others. He had a gentle spirit, a keen sense of humor and loved a good pun.
He is survived by two Brothers: Charles C. Davenport Jr. and wife, Brenda, of Fayetteville, Ga., and Bill and wife, Peggy, of Bunnlevel, NC; two Sisters: Alice Charles and husband, Henry, of Greensboro, NC, and Margaret Brenden and husband, Carl, of Columbus, Mt. He was a super uncle to seven nephews and nieces, nine great nephews and nieces and three great-great nephews and nieces; also surviving are longtime friends and Neighbors: Harold and Ann Pittman.
The family will have a time to gather, share stories and memories of Ken’s life at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Webb Funeral Home in Spruce Pine.
Donations may be made in his memory to Pine Grove Church, 53 Pine Grove Rd., Spruce Pine, NC 28777, earmarked for the medical supply loan closet or RAM, Reaching Avery Ministry, P.O. Box 234, Newland, NC 28657.
