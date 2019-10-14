Kelly Buchanan, age 93, of the Frank Community, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home.
A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Isaac and Nettie English Buchanan. He was also preceded in death by a Daughter: Marsha Kay Buchanan, who passed away in 1964; Grandson: Christopher Buchanan, who passed away in 2009; three Sisters and four Brothers. Kelly was a Member and Deacon at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Elk Park. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and loved his family.
Surviving is his loving Wife of 64 years: Eunice Brewer Buchanan; Son: Colin Buchanan and wife, Barbara, of Whitaker Branch; Great-grandchildren: Makenna Buchanan and Lexie Buchanan; Sister-in-law: Colleen Buchanan and Niece: Linda Buchanan and husband, Charles, of Elk Park. Several other nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, with Rev. Allen Laws officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the services at the church. Burial will follow in the Buchanan-McKinney Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Fred Hoilman, Ted Hoilman, Teddy Ray Hoilman, Bill Grindstaff, Logan Johnson and Landon Johnson. To send online condolences, click to www.yanceyfuneralservices.com.
