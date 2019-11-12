Keith “Critter” Wilson, 43, of Spruce Pine, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home. A native of Mitchell County, he was a son of Jerelean Robinson Wilson of Spruce Pine and the late Ray Wilson. He was an employee of Baxter Healthcare. Keith was a member of Turkey Cove Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his Wife: Leisa Wilson; a Brother: Brian Wilson and wife Donna; Sisters: Rhonda Wheeler and husband Lee and Denise Duncan and husband Tim, all of Marion.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home. Revs. Brian Wilson and Timothy Rupard officiated, with burial in the Fred Young Cemetery at Pleasant Gap.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.