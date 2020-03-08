Keith Conley Presnell, age 69, of Andy Hicks Road, Banner Elk, passed away Monday morning, February 24, 2020, at his home.
Keith was born June 15, 1950, in Watauga County, a son of the late Henry Clay Presnell and Hazel Estep Presnell. He was the retired owner/operator of K&G Automotive Repair.
He is survived by his significant other: Melinda Presnell of the home; two Sons: Gary W. Presnell and wife Melissa of Banner Elk, and Terry Presnell and wife Christina of Myrtle Beach, SC; four Grandsons: Justin Presnell, Austin Presnell, Ryan Presnell and Dustin Presnell, all of Banner Elk; three Great-grandsons: Landon Presnell, Aiden Harris, and Westen Presnell; one Great-granddaughter: Aleeah Presnell; five Sisters: Rilda Everhart and husband Mike of Greensboro, Beulah Clawson and husband Troy, Patty Clawson and husband Raymond, Sue Johnson and husband Allen, and Louisa Clawson and husband Allen, all of Elk Park; two Brothers: Bobby Presnell and wife Pat of Vilas, and Billy Presnell and wife Glenda of Greensboro; and a Brother-in-law: Pat Estep of Old Beech Mountain.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three Sisters: Mary Presnell, Ida Presnell, and Betty Estep; and five Brothers: Gurney, Calloway, Ransom, Kenney, and Benny Presnell.
Funeral services for Keith Conley Presnell were conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, March 1, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body lay in state at the chapel from 1 to 2 p.m. Officiating was Rev. Charlie Martin, Gary Presnell, and Austin Presnell. Burial followed in the Presnell Cemetery.
The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at the funeral home prior to the service.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the Presnell family by clicking to www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
