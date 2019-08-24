Kathy Shook, age 57, of Elk Park went home to be with Lord on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
A native of Avery County, she was born on March 30, 1962, to Madeline Palmer Sheppard of Newland and the late Preacher Charles Collis Sheppard.
Kathy attended Blevins Creek Church and enjoyed fishing, singing, going on outings with her sisters and spending time with her family.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by a Brother: Danny Sheppard and a Sister: Linda Sheppard.
Kathy has left to cherish her memory, along with her mother, her Children: Mitchell Durham and wife Cindy of Newland, NC, BJ Hodges and husband Sammy of Banner Elk, NC, Kelly Jennings of Travelers Rest, SC, Michael Shook and wife Mindy of Montezuma, NC, Bradley Shook and wife Christal of Beech Mtn., NC, Maranda Weatherall and husband John of Washington State; Siblings: Rita Boger and husband Bob of Salisbury, NC, Brenda Rupard and husband Tommy of Woodleaf, NC, Stanley Sheppard and wife Liz of Newland, NC, Barbara Shook and husband Lynn of Cleveland, NC, Elizabeth Turbyfill and husband Michael of Elk Park, NC, Loretta Daniels and husband Rex of Newland, NC, Anita Goforth and husband Keith of Banner Elk, NC, Libby Brown and husband Cecil of Elk Park; 20 Grandchildren; nine Great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Kathy Shook will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland with Preacher Lynn Shook officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Palmer Family Cemetery in Elk Park, NC.
The Shook family would like to thank Kathy’s friends at Elk Park School Apartments for their hospitality and friendships along with Medi-Home Hospice and Palliative Care and High Country Home Care for taking such good care of Kathy.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland is serving the Shook family.
