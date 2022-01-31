Kathy Main Griffith, 62, of Garner, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2022 at her home.
She was born in South Carolina on February 25, 1959, the daughter of Milan Alexander and Jo Ann Haga Main, both of whom preceded her in death.
Kathy leaves behind to cherish her memory a loving family which includes her daughter, Milana Griffith (Lawton) of Jones Ridge; sons, Waylon Griffith of Garner, Banner Main of Garner, Bailey Main of Beech Mountain; grandchildren, Canyon Lance, Saul Lance, Deklan Lance, Landrum Redman, River Griffith, Staley Griffith, Piper Griffith; sisters, Lyn Frye (David) of Woodstock, Laney Blood (Roger) of Florida, Beth Main of Summerville, SC; brother, Alex Main (Catherine) of South Carolina; and her canine companions, Colt and Ruxby.
A private family service will be held at a later date in South Carolina.
Funeral arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Garner.
Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com.