Kathie Isaacs Stewart, 74, of Newland, N.C., passed away on Friday, January 1st, 2021 at The Brian Center of Hendersonville.
A native of Big Stone Gap, Va., she was a daughter of the late Berman Gibson and Virginia Snodgrass Gibson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe Isaacs. She attended the Avery County Revival Center and enjoyed walking on the Riverwalk. She looked forward to the family reunion in Hazard, Ky., every year.
Surviving is her son, Jody Isaacs and wife, Gina, of Morganton; brothers, Cecil Gibson (Carol) of Lexington, Ky., Mickey Gibson (Lavonne) of Winchester, Ky.; sister, Loretta Smith (Darrell) of Elk Park; granddaughter, Harper Katherine of Morganton; stepson, Phillip Stewart (Stacey) of Pineola and special friend Teresa Carpenter of Newland. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A private graveside service will be held in the Newland Cemetery.