Karen Jean Brett, age 78, of Beech Mountain passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Sept. 25, 1941 in Hamlet, NC to the late Irene Hardeman and Herbert Brannen. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her Brother: Jonathan Brannen.
Karen was a member of the Banner Elk Christian Fellowship church where she was a Sunday school teacher and greeter. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. Karen was a very giving person and received awards for Teacher of the Year and the Governor’s award for her volunteer work, and enjoyed reading to children, playing Mrs. Santa Claus and spending time with her family. Karen’s hobbies included playing golf, Zumba, dancing, doing artwork and working as an usher for Lees-McRae College plays and served as a docent for the Banner House Museum.
She resided in the Beech Mountain community for 26 years and was well-known for connecting folks through hosting her many parties. She will truly be missed by her family, church and friends.
Karen was a Savannah, Ga., city girl who somehow met and loved an ole country boy from Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. Friends joked that she not only had to train Cyclone but had to housebreak him, and she worked hard at it.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving Husband of 56 years: Dewey “Cyclone” Brett and two Sons: Forest Brett (Army Veteran) and wife Olga, and Randy Brett (Marine Veteran) and wife Linda, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; one Sister: Julia Anderson and husband, Colon, of Sebring, Fla.; one Brother: Michael Brannen and wife, Glenda, of Sebring, Fla.; one Grandson: Christian Brett of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held graveside for the family at Banner Elk Christian Fellowship at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26. A Celebration of Life also will be planned for later in the summer at B.E.C.F., 140 Woods Ln., Banner Elk, NC 28604.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Feeding Avery Families or State Employees Credit Union Harbor House for Cancer Families in Winston Salem. Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Brett family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Karen and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.