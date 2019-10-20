Junior Hollifield, age 86, of Newland, NC passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at his residence.
Junior was born May 22, 1933, in Avery County, a son of the late Jim and Synobia Brewer Hollifield.
In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by infant Daughter: Mary Katherine Hollifield; Grandson: Kaleb Hollifield; Sister: Bertie Andrews and Brother: Earl Hollifield.
Junior was a man that loved God. He was a hard worker, very loving man that loved his family and friends. He attended Church of Jesus in Linville. Junior really enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing with the grandchildren.
Junior leaves behind to cherish his memory his Wife of 34 years: Betty Hollifield of Newland, NC; Daughters: Michelle Clawson and husband Rodger of Elizabethton, Tenn., Barbara Arnette and husband Matt of Roan Mountain, Tenn., Wanda Doty of Roan Mountain, Tenn., Renee Ollis and husband Jeff of Roan Mountain, Tenn. and Lisa Cutshaw of Newland, NC; Sons: Gene Hollifield and wife Susie of Crossnore, NC, Dean Hollifield and wife Kathy of Lansing, NC, Rick Hollifield and wife Rhonda of Newland, NC; 17 Grandchildren and 21 Great-Grandchildren.
Services for Junior Hollifield will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from the Grandfather Chapel, with Pastor Steve Turbyfill officiating.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Interment will immediately follow at the Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery on White Pine Road, Newland, NC.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the Hollifield family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Junior and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
