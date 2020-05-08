Junior Cecil Brown, age 83, of Elk Park, NC passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Mitchell House in Spruce Pine, NC.
He was born on Dec. 3, 1936, in Avery County, a son of the late Joe Nathaniel Brown and the late Virginia Holtsclaw Brown.
Junior was a member of the Frank Presbyterian Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a hard worker, but he always had the time to tell a joke and talk with his friends. Junior had a jovial attitude and enjoyed life. You never knew when he would break into a dance going down the aisle at the grocery store. He worked in horticulture most of his life, including at Mountain Glen Golf Club and driving a truck for Patterson's Flowers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Wife: Macie A. Brown; Sister: Belinda Lou Dyer; and Granddaughter: Sara Allyn Taylor.
Junior leaves behind to cherish his memory his Daughter: Lora (David) Taylor of Franklin, NC; Son: Cecil Brown of Elk Park, NC; Sister: Mable Sue Clark of Jonas Ridge, NC; Sister: Helen Marie Brown of Elk Park, NC; Sister: Barbara Ann Wilson of Spruce Pine, NC; Sister: Brenda Jane (Allen) Banner of Newland, NC; Brother: Bobby Joe Brown of Elk Park, NC; Sister: Lana Kay (Tim) Buchanan of Minneapolis, NC; Brother: Michael Allen (Janice) Brown of Elk Park, NC; Sister-In-Law: Hazel (Bill Lee) Brown of Elk Park; Grandson: Jim Taylor of Franklin, NC; Granddaughter: Kayla (Derrick Buchanan) Brown of Linville, NC; Great-Grandson: Caden Vance; Great-Grandson: Caleb Vance; Great-Grandson: Grayson Buchanan.
Services for Junior Brown will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, with Rev. Hal McNeely officiating. Those wishing to attend the services but desire to stay in their vehicles at the funeral home may tune their car radios to FM 90.5 at 1:30 p.m. for full audio coverage of the funeral services.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Lee Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Medi Home Hospice and to the caring staff of Mitchell House. A very special thank you to Amber Harlow for the loving care she provided to her "Mr. B."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the Brown family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Junior and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
