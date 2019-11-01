Julia Rose Berry, age 52, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2019, at Erwin Center on Aging and Health, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born April 29, 1967, in Crossnore, NC to Bob and Phyllis Shirley.
Julia loved the Lord and loved people. She had a warm and wonderful personality and a sense of humor like no other. Her smile could light up a room and she never met a stranger. Julia never missed a chance to tell others about the Lord. She was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church in Jonesborough, Tenn. and the church was a constant source of strength for her. She loved to cook and give to others.
Julia is survived by her Daughter: Stephanie Thompson of Everett, Wash.; Son: Brandon Thompson of Kingsport, Tenn.; Brother: Randy Smith of Candler, NC; and Sister: Ruth Shirley of Newland, NC. Also, Julia leaves behind beloved Aunts and Uncles: Edna Vance, Gary and Pat Vance, Elaine Vance, Gail and Charles Banner, Mike and Jeanne Shirley and Clara Sparks, with a host of cousins who dearly loved her.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and love to Kathy Shehan and Kathy Bennett for their love and care during Julia’s 17-month battle with cancer. In addition, thank you to the staff of Erwin Center on Aging and Health for their care and concern for Julia and the family in the last days of her life.
Graveside Services for Julia will be Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Caroline Ellis Cemetery on Trice Fork Circle Road, Newland, NC 28657. Rev. Roger Wise will officiate. Pallbearers will be Chris Greene, LD Vance, Andy Yoder, and Bill Benfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in honor of Julia to Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 104 Cherry Grove Rd, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Scott Huskins Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. For more information click to www.scotthuskins.com.
