Julia Ann Lilly, age 68, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her son’s home in Warrenton, NC. She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd E. and Marie Vest Tankersley.
Mrs. Lilly is survived by her Husband: Dewey H. Lilly, Jr.; two Sons: Michael Lane Lilly (husband, David Brown) and Gregory Scott Lilly (wife, Sherry Lilly); two Sisters: Linda Sue Farley (spouse, Roy Farley) and Jackie Lynn Wills (spouse, Janes Newman Wills); a close family Friend: Bobby Byrd; two Grandchildren: Cole Lilly and Olivia Madison Lilly.
Services will be held and announced at a later date by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made by clicking to www.blaylockfh.com.
