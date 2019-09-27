Judy Eileen Ollis age 57, of Newland, NC passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1961, in Burke County, NC, a daughter of Francis Richard and Linda Smith Ollis.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her Brother: Richard Ollis; and Sister: Lynn Ollis Rodgers.
Judy leaves behind to cherish her memory her Half Sister: Elizabeth "Liz" Walker of Maryborough Queensland, Australia; Nieces: Anna (Thomas) Deboyace of Kannapolis, NC, Jennifer Agbaeze of Kannapolis, NC, Crystal (Matt) Butt of Kannapolis, NC; Nephews: Nathan (Caitlin) Ollis of Summerville, SC, Anthony (Michelle) Rodgers of Charlotte, NC.
The following is the personal, honest feelings of her niece Jennifer:
“Friday afternoon my Aunt Judy’s last day here on earth. It makes me sad that the last few years of her life were spent numbing her emotional and physical pain with things that turned her into a person that most of us had to separate ourselves from. This is a woman who lost her father, her sister, her brother, then her mother. I don’t know about you but if I was in that position, I feel like I would be a bit of a train wreck myself. Point being, it is not our place to judge because you just never know when tragedy will hit and what it will do to your emotional wellbeing. I believe in my heart that she is in heaven right now…she could possibly still be answering to God about her choices lol…but deep inside of the mess she created, I know she had Jesus in her heart.
So to my dear (not so sweet haha) Aunt Judy, I hope you have the joy that you haven’t had in years. The joy that makes your heart overflow with love and happiness, no more sickness, no more pain, no more heartache. Thinking of that makes me smile because you deserve it. I love you more than you ever realized."
Addiction is hard on the entire family, I hope this helps someone.
The family will have a memorial service for Judy at a later date that will be announced.
