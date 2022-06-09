Joyce Storey Barrier, 87, of Newland, NC, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Joyce was born May 1, 1935 in Norfolk, VA. She moved to Newland with her family at a very young age and never left making Newland her forever home.
She was preceded in death by her children's father, Paul C. Johnson and a second husband, Ernest" Red" Barrier; her parents Will and Texie Storey; brothers, James, Forest, Doug, Storey; sisters, Jean Shook and Lorena Townsend; sister-in- Laws, Elizabeth Storey and Harriet Storey.
Joyce was a wonderful mother who loved her family dearly. She is survived by sons Paul (Susan), Tim (Dawn) and Jamey (Melodie); grandsons, Cody (Megan), Lucas and Devron; granddaughters, Kaitlyn (Alex) Sabrowsky and Shelby. She also had one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Rae Johnson; and many nieces and nephews whom she thought so much of.
The family will receive friends beginning at 3:00 on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at First Baptist Church Newland. Services for Joyce Barrier will be held on Thursday, June 9th, following the visitation at beginning at 4:00 with Dr. Bill Jones officiating. Interment will be in the Johnson Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Life Care Center of Banner Elk and Medi-Home Hospice.
