Joyce B. Buchanan, age 81, of Little Henson Creek, went home to be with her Lord on November 3, 2019 at John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville.
She is preceded in death by her Husband: Donald Buchanan; Son: Richard Buchanan; Mother and Father: Harlan and Georgie Ollis Buchanan; Brother: Harlan "Buddy" Buchanan and a Great-granddaughter: Isabella Carver.
Surviving is her Sons: Donnie Paul Buchanan and Doris, and Buckshot Buchanan and wife, Cheryl; Daughter: Julia Milliron and husband, Mark; Grandchildren: Derek (Erin), Deirdre (Cameron), Dalton, Alexandra, Richard, Marcus and Maxwell; Great-grandchildren: Stone, Mica and Finn; Sister: Gloria Pittman; Sister-in-law: Louise Buchanan and Brother-in-law: James Buchanan and wife, Sharon. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
She is known as Nana by her family and friends. Joyce loved her Lord and was looking forward to going to Heaven.
She really enjoyed living at Life Care Center of Banner Elk, where she had lots of friends and loved them and the staff.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Henson Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Junior Carver officiating. Burial will follow in the family cemetery.
Joyce requested no flowers but donations to Henson Creek Baptist Church at 251 Oak Tree Lane, Newland, NC 28657. The family would like to say a very special thank you to Life Care Banner Elk and to John F. Keever Solace Center for the wonder care given to Joyce.
