Joy Obia Vance, 88, of Morganton passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Born in McDowell County, NC on April 9, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Orville “Bill” Fender and Elva Smith Fender. She enjoyed bowling, traveling, working crossword puzzles, and especially spending time with her family.
She began her career with Broughton Hospital while residing in Avery County. After relocating to Morganton she retired from Broughton with 43 years of dedicated service.
Joy is survived by her Children: Phillip Vance (Claudia), Rucker Vance (Tina), Angie Holman, Melody Coffey (Gary), and Bo Vance (Kathryn); nine Grandchildren; 16 Great-grandchildren; and three Sisters.
In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by her Husband: Leon Vance, Sr.; Grandson, Zavia Tate; and two Brothers.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Keith Rose officiating. Burial will follow in Pineola Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 1721 Enon Road, Valdese, NC 28690.
Condolences may be sent to the family by clicking to www.sossomanfh.com.
