Joshua Joseph Hoskins, age 43, of Portland, Mich., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. He was born on Dec. 26, 1976, the son of Harvey and Deb (Wheeler) Hoskins. Josh was a member of the Portland United Methodist Church. He enjoyed collecting various items (collectables), running, watching sports, coaching middle school basketball, and being on the “chain gang” for Portland football. Josh worked at the Portland Federal Credit Union and for the State of Michigan Commission for the Blind.
Preceding Josh in death are his Grandparents: Ray “Farmer” and Laura Mae Hoskins. Josh is survived by his Sons whom he adored: Tyler Duke and Cooper Hoskins; loving Parents: Harvey and Deb Hoskins; Brother: Kory (Kassie) Hoskins; Sister: Nikki (Garrett) Greathouse; Niece: Charlie; Nephews: Ethan, Logan, and Hendrix; Grandparents: Ken and Vivian Wheeler; Step-children: Madison and Hazen Harter; Friends: Jamie Cooper, Kevin Bowers, and Todd Carroll; and several aunts and uncles.
The funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Letisha Bowman at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Portland United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Portland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge Street, Portland, Mich. For those wishing, contributions may be made to the family college fund for his sons. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
