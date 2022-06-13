Joseph Ray Sturgill, 77, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at his residence.
Joe was born on April 21, 1945 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Earl Sturgill and the late Mildred Cox Sturgill.
Joe graduated from Newland High School and then joined the United States Army. After serving his country, he attended Mayland Community College. He worked for many years as a Real Estate Broker for Grandfather Golf and Country Club. After leaving Grandfather, Joe joined the team at Institutional Food House, where he worked as a Sales Representative until his retirement. His true passion was playing golf, he had the opportunity to play many renowned Golf Courses over his life, but playing Augusta National was one of his favorites; he was a member of Mountain Glen Golf Course and loved "Teeing it up" with his son's. Joe was a member of Fletcher Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Sturgill; mother, Mildred Cox Sturgill; son, Joseph Earl (Little Joe) Sturgill.
Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 54 years, Alcie Pritchard Sturgill; son, Charlie (Meghan) Sturgill of Newland, NC; two brothers, John (Ramona) Sturgill of Linville, NC, Tom (Linda) Sturgill of Winston-Salem, NC; Little Joe's Fiancé, Robbin Trice of Newland, NC; surrogate grandkids, Seveta, Alosha, Sawyer and Skylar Eastman; sister in law, Mariam Owens of Newland, NC; very special friends, Sabo and Bobby Franklin, and their girls, of Newland, NC; a host of nieces and nephews and of course, all his many friends and golfing buddies.
Services for Joseph Sturgill will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mountain Glen Golf Club with Rev. Roger Wise officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the service hour Thursday at the golf course.
Interment will follow in the Tanglewood Cemetery with military honors provided by the Pat Ray Post of the VFW.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff and nurses of Cannon Memorial Hospital, the Waters at Roan Highlands, Avalon Hospice in Roan Mountain and Amorem Hospice in Newland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Fletcher Presbyterian Church PO Box 493 Newland, NC 28657
