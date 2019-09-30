Joseph (Joe) Foster, age 35, of Bakersville, NC passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his home.
He was born on June 13, 1984, in Spruce Pine, NC, a son of Doug Foster and the late Lisa Childers Foster.
He was preceded in death by his Mother.
Joe enjoyed spending time with his daughter, playing video games, watching and collecting movies. Joe was a very kind and caring person who everybody loved. He also enjoyed helping people in need. He enjoyed listening to Rock and Roll.
Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory his Daughter: Destiny Price of Bakersville, NC; Father: Doug Foster of Elk Park, NC; Sister: Amber Foster of Elk Park, NC; Brother: Elisha Foster of Bakersville, NC; Grandmother: Joanne Bowden of Elk Park, NC; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services for Joseph (Joe) Foster will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 from the Church of Jesus in Linville, with Pastor Steve Turbyfill, Pastor David Burnop, and Pastor Michael Burnop officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service hour at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Church of Jesus in Linville.
Interment will follow in Tanglewood Cemetery.
The Family would like to Offer a Special Thank You to the Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell County EMS and all the first responders of Mitchell County. The family would like to also thank all the friends and family that have reached out and brought all the food during this time.
Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Foster family by clicking to www.rsfh.net.
The care of Joseph and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.
