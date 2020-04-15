Johnny Hill, age 71, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Johnny was born in Banner Elk, NC to the late William and Pauline Hughes Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Sister: Betty Cable.
Johnny was a pillar to the Roan Mountain community and Burbank Freewill Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and a Sunday School teacher. He was a great, humble man who was never ashamed to share his testimony. Johnny was a true servant, devoted to God.
Johnny was married 52 years to his best friend and the love of his life, Vicki. Through life, they enjoyed traveling together which led them to the love of camping. After Johnny retired as Plant Manager at Snap-On Tools after 28 years, they spent many weeks and weekends making beautiful memories camping and even traveled across the country camping. One of his favorite campgrounds was Roan Mountain State Park, where he could relax and enjoy fishing with his brother-in-law but still be close to his family, friends and church.
Johnny always put God first and family was a close second. He began each morning with prayer, a cup of coffee and calling each family member to check on them or to see if they needed anything. A Cloudland Highlander for life, Johnny loved sports. Many evenings or weekends you could find him supporting his alma mater or attending one of his grandchild’s games.
Those left to cherish his many memories include his Wife of fifty-two years: Vicki Phillips Hill; two Sons: Todd (Denise) Hill and Kevin (Heather) Hill; two Grandsons: Jonathan and Noah Hill; and two Granddaughters: Ariel and Piper Hill; two Brothers: Carroll (Pat) Hill and Don (Brenda) Hill; and a Sister: Darlene (Barry) Stocton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends and family may visit from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Burbank Freewill Baptist Church in Roan Mountain.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Johnny Hill will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Hughes Cemetery, Cove Creek Road, Roan Mountain, with Rev. Tull Oakes, Pastor Wesley Duncan and Pastor Marcus Benfield officiating. Music will be accorded by Aaron Stocton and Denise Hill. Active pallbearers will be Barry Stocton, Tim Barnett, Larry Gouge, Raymond Dugger, Donnie Sparks, Jonathan Hill, Noah Hill and Jeff Phillips. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Burbank Freewill Baptist Church. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. on Friday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Athletic Department at Cloudland High School C/O Scott Potter (for Johnny Hill), 476 Cloudland Drive, Roan Mountain, TN 37687.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by clicking to www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Johnny and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain.
